FOOD TROUGH KFC has taken a great leap forward in China and offered low on privacy and internet freedom citizens the chance to pay for fried chicken with their face.

The system is called 'Smile to Pay' and exists at a restaurant called KPRO in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. It is not just your face that the system is after, it wants your smile. So bad luck on getting someone who does not like fried chicken to pay for your lunch.

The payment system does not just give out grub just because you have a nice smile. Users must go into a booth to order, give a screen their best smile, and then their phone number. This is enough to get a bucket full of chicken that is covered in a substance that you will never know the ingredients of.

Reuters reports that KPRO is aimed at "young, tech savvy consumers who are keen to embrace new tastes and innovations", and the camera technology comes from a company called Ant Technology, which seemed to suggest that no one is going to get a free meal by holding up a corpse with a grimace.

"Combined with a 3D camera and liveness detection algorithm, Smile to Pay can effectively block spoofing attempts using other people's photos or video recordings and ensure account safety," said Jidong Chen, Ant's director of biometric identification technology, in a statement to Reuters.

KPRO doesn't sound like your average KFC - and they are average - and it serves things like craft beer and roast chicken.

It is not the first time that the fried something company has put cameras and facial recognition in its outlets, as KFC has one where a camera and software will take a look at a customer and decide what they should be eating, which apparently works quite well. There is also a KFC mobile phone. µ