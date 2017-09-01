Google Updates: ARCore, Android P, IFA News

SO THERE'S BEEN a lot of Google news that has slipped under the radar this week, what with IFA and all, so let's bring you up to speed. Aside from the confirmation that the company is already at work on Android P, and has release some seriously cool new AR development kit called ARCore (aka Project Tango) there's some interesting stuff.

Firstly, just in time for the new academic year, Google has added maps of the campuses of 75 university and college campuses to Street View, which will make it a lot easier for Freshers to get slightly less lost in.

This is a month after the company also added Street View for the International Space Station. Is there anywhere it won't map?

If you haven't been on YouTube for a bit, it's worth a look. It's had a revamp to match the Material design, and even has a new logo.

Home control subsiduary Nest revealed the new Nest E thermostat at IFA with a slimline design and lower price tag, but it is far from the only game it town.

Also out of IFA, we're seeing the beginnings of third party Google Assistant enabled products. The first of these, the TicHome Mini is the first in a range that started with the TicWatch 2, an alternative to Android Wear norms. Expect to see more of them.

In malware news, Google has had to remove 300 apps from the Play Store which were being used to trigger DDoS attacks.

Finally, hooray to Google for adopting 40 stray dogs on the site of its Data Centre in Chile. It fed them, housed them, spayed them, and found them forever homes. And stories like that make us happy. Watch out for our "Dog Tech" feature soon by the way.

And as ever, let's slide into your freebies. As ever, three apps or games, currently available for free for a limited time from the Google Play Store. When the offer expires, they go back to full price so grab them now, often the prices only stay gone for hours.

A lot of the stuff we wade through to bring you this feature is wallpapers and icon packs. We tend to ignore them, but it's well worth having a look if you're in the market for something like that - there's loads out there.

NESBoy is a great example of what we like. This Nintendo emulator will make your Android phone into a classic Game boy, with the option to download loads of games from the web. It's currently down from £1.69.

Gif Me! Camera Pro is a great way to create GIF files straight from your selfies. It's usually £1.39, but today, it's free, hooray!

Finally, one of the most annoying things with the torch on your phone is having to trigger it through the notification bar. Worry no more! Torch - Shake to on/off does exactly what it says in the title, and it's down from 59p today. µ