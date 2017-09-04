Windows 10 is the 9th version of Windows, or something

MICROSOFT HAS confirmed that the Autumn Creators Update for Windows 10 will be released on 17 October as a free download.

The latest version of "Windows as a Service" will "introduce new, fun, innovative ways to empower individuals and organisations to express their creativity" (it sez ‘ere).

The main addition will be Windows Mixed Reality front and centre, to reflect the wide range of silly hats that are coming out in time for the holiday season, in the hope you can drown out the snores of your gin soaked Gran with some alternative life.

Also on the list - Windows Inking - which will allow you to draw onto PDFs, a new Photo and Video app, OneDrive Files OnDemand - the long promised ability to save ghost copies of your files in OneDrive to save disc space, a better game mode, an improved Windows Defender, and "revolutionary" eye-tracking technology aimed at those unable to communicate or navigate through conventional means.

"This is the core of Fall Creators Update, it's all about unleashing customers' creativity and having some fun while at the same time keeping them safe and secure" burbles Microsoft from its Berlin Ivory Tower at this year's IFA.

Windows Mixed Reality devices, like the one we tried from Acer, are also coming from Lenovo, Asus, Acer, Dell and HP. You won't be able to move for the ruddy things, and at under $300, you'll probably find you "need" one.

Headsets will go on sale on October 17th to coincide with the rollout.

It is hoped that this will be a smoother update than the Spring Creators Update, which is still rolling out to a lot of machines and has caused issues with a great many device drivers.

As expected, there's no mention of the promised "Timeline" feature that would bring together all your communications and people in one place.

Terry Myerson, head of scapegoating and Windows Experience said: "Our mission at Microsoft is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, one of the ways we're supporting that mission is by taking this next step in our Windows journey and empowering the creator in all of us with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

"The future is before us, we're proud to be here at IFA with our partners building the future together."

Don't it just make you glad you were born? µ