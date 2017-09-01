Facebook boss Zuckerberg has been blocked so many times, you can't block him

SO MANY people have blocked Mark Zuckerberg and his wife on Facebook, the system can't take any more.

If you try, you get the message "Block Error". The problem came to a head because Zuck gets preferential treatment from the Facebook algorithm, meaning he's more likely to pop up in your feed.

Mrs Zuck aka Priscilla Chan is also over-blocked. But you can still block the family's handle-less loop mop, which they claim is a dog called Beast, and Zuck's sister Randi is still fair game, apparently.

Given that it is reported that he has 16 anti-troll bodyguards it all seems a bit of belt and braces.

A spokesperson for Facebook told The Guardian that they're not doing it on purpose, as such.

"This error isn't specific to any one account. It's generated when a person has been blocked a certain large number of times. In very rare instances, a viral campaign will develop instructing lots of people to all wrongly block the same person."

A former Facebook engineer added that the problem was due to the way the site is coded, rather than a deliberate attack on any individual or campaign. Still, it's worth noting if you're planning a big marketing campaign.

Zuck is currently in the midst of a plan to meet and greet people in every state of the USA, part of his annual goal for the year. Last year it was to build a smart house, which ended up being voiced by Morgan Freeman.

Some have speculated that Zuck's charm offensive is ahead of a possible run for office at a later date, though its not clear if that means Congress, President or Head of throwing a sheep out of the window (wow -that joke has dated FAST).

Facebook is seeing something of a renissance at present, as the one-dimensional novelty of Snapchat and Instagram wear off and Twitter becomes increasingly an "echo chamber" - one that, to date, still hasn't made any money. µ