Samsung is the lastest company to start self-driving tests in California

SAMSUNG IS the latest company to get the go-ahead to test self-driving cars in California.

The company is focusing on technology with an algorithm specific to navigating safely in adverse weather conditions.

Despite this, the company says it has no ambitions towards the car market. More likely it will be looking at the value of its components for wholesale to the growing number of autonomous driving manufacturers.

This may take the form of an in-car driving experience to rival the likes of Android Auto, leveraging its recent purchase of Harman, manufacturers of audio for a wide variety of use cases.

The roads of California are becoming more clogged with experimental self-driving cars. As well as Waymo, the offshoot of Google/Alphabet, there's Uber, currently under threat of legal action over espionage from Waymo and most recently Apple finally outed its intentions in the connected car space.

Then there's the car manufacturers themselves of course, may working with the likes of Nvidia on their own version of the technology.

The company told Reuters it wanted to act "in pursuit of a smarter, safer transportation future."

One thing that Samsung will be keen to capitalise on is Bixby, the company' AI assistant, which thanks to endless issues with understanding English, rather than Korean, is now languishing way behind Alexa, Siri and Google.

It is thought that the Samsung Galaxy S9 will premiere as early as January, as it seems that the fight for flagship devices is moving towards the fight for complete ecosystems.

We're still a long way from fully autonomous roads in any case. Aside from the lack of clarity over whether or not there needs to be a driver to take over, technical problems continue.

There's not that many crashes to speak of, but both Tesla and Land Rover have had their cars hacked, while Volvo's currently testing in Australia are having trouble recognising kangaroos. µ