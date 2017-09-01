Yahoo hack victims can sue new owner Verizon, court rules

NEW OWNER Verizon will have to deal with the fallout of Yahoo's previous security lapses, a judge has ruled.

The notoriously lax web portal suffered a number of significant breaches, particularly to its ageing mail platform. Now a US District Judge has ruled that anyone who suffered as a result will be entitled to sue the new owners.

Lucy Koh, best known for her refereeing of the Samsung vs Apple debacles has ruled that even if claimants had already had their claim quashed, they could alter it and sue again.

This is a bit of a bummer for Verizon which had already allowed for the results of the breaches when it bought Yahoo and placed it in its newly created Oath division.

It took her 93 pages to say it, but it comes down to one phrase - all those involved "have alleged a risk of future identity theft in addition to loss of value of their personal identification information," said Reuters.

Koh also pointed out that many had already been victims or had been forced to pay for additional services to protect them, not to mention the petty irritant of having to change all their passwords.

"We believe it to be a significant victory for consumers, and will address the deficiencies the court pointed out," said John Yanchunis, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. "It's the biggest data breach in the history of the world," he added.

Well, we're fairly sure that's a fact open to interpretation, but it's still hella big. It affected over 1bn accounts in 2013 alone. Smaller breaches occurred in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Verizon declined to comment on the case which it still considers ongoing.

Yahoo had argued that the breaches were "a triumph of criminal persistence" by a "veritable ‘who's who' of cyber criminals," and said that no security system is foolproof.

This is a cringe making argument as it is claimed that Yahoo still isn't properly encrypting connections to its servers, something that other mail providers have been doing for years.

So far, only the 2014 breach has seen anyone brought to account with two officers of the Russian Federal Security Service and two hackers brought before the courts. µ