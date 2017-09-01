Samsung Galaxy S9 could be out in January to duke out with the Apple iPhone 8

SAMSUNG'S GALAXY S9 looks set for release as soon as January 2018, if sources are to be believed.

A report in Korean business title The Investor discusses suggestions that the manoeuvres being made now by Samsung point to the next flagship device being released early.

The report suggests that Samsung will start shipping the OLED panels for the phone this November, a full two months before the S8, which had a January delivery for a March release.

The S8 got its global reveal on 29th March 2017, with availability in mid-April. That means that if the screens do ship as planned, we could see a launch at January's CES or just after.

Speculation is that Samsung is expecting big things from the iPhone 8, due for release early next month, and knowing that the Note 8 isn't quite appealing to the same market, will push to get the S9 out sooner.

This is backed up by the fact that development also started early - April to be precise, under the codename "Star".

Current rumours include Android 8.0 Oreo (of course), a Snapdragon 845 SoC or Exynos for some regions, and a 64GB internal memory flanked by an SD card. As we know, this could mean a huge phone if you choose to add a 400GB SD revealed by Sandisk this week.

XDA reports that Samsung already has dibs on the Snapdragon 845's initial run, which could, in turn, mean it'll be a few months after that before any other phones using the chip arrive.

It seems that the S9 may be an incremental update, retaining the 4GB RAM, which is increasingly small for flagship phones, and eschewing the under-screen fingerprint sensor it is said to be developing.

There's still much we don't know about the S9, but keep watching The INQUIRER for daily updates. µ