SOUTH KOREAN PHONE FIRESTARTER Samsung has been given the go-ahead to test self driving cars out on the streets of California.

The firm's robo-drive plans were revealed on the local department for motor vehicles (DMV) website, and they see Samsung joining a whole host of other non car companies that are queuing up to bump bumpers and aggressively accelerate past each other, while kids with laptops try to take control of them and send them into ditches.

According to the Phys.org website Samsung, which makes phones that can burn you, also wants a piece of the car action, and has successfully petitioned the DMV for road space. Phys.org says that the firm has nestled in alongside other established car outfits like Apple (?!?!?!) , Baidu, Tesla, and Waymo, which is owned by Google-parent Alphabet.

The Guardian reports that Samsung is using Hyundai vehicles for its tests, along with its own technologies. "Samsung Electronics plans to develop algorithms, sensors and computer modules that will make a self-driving car that is reliable even in the worst weather conditions," said a Samsung spokesperson to the Guardian.

Samsung has been able to try out its self driving cars in South Korea for a year now, but the company may take some pleasure from rolling up on its competition's doorstep and burning some self driven rubber. The firm has been in this game since 2016 when it purchased car technology firm Harman for £6bn and change.

Young Sohn, president and chief strategy officer of Samsung Electronics, explained that the Harman deal was a good one and another positive step on the way to living life like George Jetson.

"The vehicle of tomorrow will be transformed by smart technology and connectivity in the same way that simple feature phones have become sophisticated smart devices over the past decade," he said. µ