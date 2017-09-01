OurMine circles back to Wikileaks, threatens further exposure

THE INFAMOUS OURMINE SECURI-HACKING GROUP has promised that this week's attack on Wikileaks, which was dismissed in some quarters, was just the start and that it will be back with more information and more secrets soon.

The group acts like a hacker but has a website that offers a kosher business service, or at least a website that appears kosher. It has exposed weak security at a number of places and is now going after Wikileaks and Anonymous because of some trash talk and the threat of a thorough doxing.

A tweet from a character called KeemStar, who may be part of the group, explains the latest, reaffirming that this has something to do with a beef with Anonymous, but should also produce some juicy secrets once the OurMine work has been done.

"They challenged us to hack them about a few months ago, and we've been working on this hack for a very long time, and finally we did it! It's hacked! … We are working to obtain new secret things/emails from WikiLeaks but for now we are only able to receive new messages that have been sent to [the Wikileaks press contact]," says the statement.

According to the group Wikileaks has yet to respond to its messages. Anonymous, which is also implicated here, supported Wikileaks before when OurMine was able to denial of service it off the internet. Anonymous set about exposing the OurMine team - or Doxing them, but mis-fired and mis-identified its men.

Still, that must have annoyed OurMine because this is the third time that the group has taken on Wikileaks and its supposedly sophisticated people and systems, and there is still the threat of more to come. Wikileaks though, already knows what it is to exist under a threat so it is possible it is not that bothered by the attention. We'll see what happens if and when OurMine comes away with anything juicy . µ