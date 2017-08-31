BREAKING: Niantic confirms Pokemon Go servers are down

NIANTIC SYSTEMS has issued a statement that it is "investigating an issue" which has seen Pokemon Go's servers offline for an hour.

The popular online game started to go to borksville at around 13.00, based on reports from Down Detector.

Niantic, formerly part of Google, tweeted

We're investigating an issue which is preventing players from logging into the game. Thanks for your patience as we look into this. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) August 31, 2017

The game which has seen a slump in popularity since it originally became a smash hit last year, is still one of the highest grossing games in the Google Play store and new additions are continuing to bring in fans.

Users are being told that they cannot connect and are venting spleen on social media.

@PokemonGoApp I can't login is there a issue with the app? — Jennifer Ridgway (@JenniferRidgway) August 31, 2017

Oh hey I can log back in to Pokemon GO now. k I'm off — Jason Tuyen (@xanjos) August 31, 2017

It's the first significant outage for the app since its early days when it was a victim of its own success.

The outage comes just as three legendary dogs (apparently) were released into the game environment. We assume that's not still the yellow one with the stripes.

Pokemon Go was, in spirit at least, a follow up to Niantic's earlier game Ingress which followed a similar idea in an outer space environment.

While you're waiting for Niantic to fix the hamster wheel, take a look at our interview with Professor Barry Brown about the University of Stockholm's research into "gameficiation" of our health. µ