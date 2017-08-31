OurMine hackers hacked Wikileaks because Wikileaks dared them to

SELF-STYLED WHITE HAT HACKERS OurMine took over the home page of WikiLeaks this morning - a website run by a hermit and that's supposed to be tech savvy, but which has few fans in the national security world.

In case you missed them, OurMine are a group that offers white hat services for a fee while carrying out black hat attacks on personalities and tech companies. More mischief than malice? Either way, the victims keep piling up.

This time it's WikiLeaks. Julian Assange's outfit woke up this morning to find this, apparently on its homepage: "Hi, it's OurMine (Security Group), don't worry we are just testing your…. blablablab, oh wait, this is not a security test! Wikileaks, remember when you challenged us to hack you?" it said.

"Anonymous, remember when you tried to dox us with fake information for attacking wikileaks [sic] There we go! One group beat you all! #WikileaksHack lets get it trending on twitter [sic]!"

But reports have been sniffy about the whole affair: the Guardian has called out the hack as being nothing more than old-fashioned defacement via DNS poisoning. Even so, the outcome must be embarrassing for Assange's mob.

WikiLeaks 'hacked' as OurMine group answers 'hack us' challenge https://t.co/P3q7ZDxksE — The Guardian (@guardian) August 31, 2017

OurMine already has a decent roster of victims; after all, this was the group that announced to the world that Mark Zuckerberg had been using the password Dadada out of choice. The group also made HBO and its show about dragons, boobs, and swords look silly, and got us excited about leaks of Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm.

We've contacted OurMine to see if it wants to chat about WikiLeaks. After all, this is the third time that it has gone after the outfit. We await its response. µ