Instagram bug left users phone numbers and emails exposed

PHOTO AND PERSONALITY STORING WEBSITE AND APPLICATION Instagram has had to apologise because of a bug that a hacker found and used to siphon off personal information on users including their email and phone number.

Instagram is mostly about exposing yourself and showing off, but of course some users are bound to get precious when someone else is doing the exposing. Instagram has confessed to something going down, but has also explained that this was all solved quickly and may have only impacted on the globes golden people, celebrities. This means we could potentially have a replay of the grubby Fappening that happened when Apple's iCloud was busted.

"We recently discovered that one or more individuals obtained unlawful access to a number of high-profile Instagram users' contact information — specifically email address and phone number — by exploiting a bug in an Instagram API," said Instgram in a statement to Mashable and its affected users. "No account passwords were exposed. We fixed the bug swiftly and are running a thorough investigation."

Of course people are not going to be happy that their phone number is out there, but that may be the least of some people's worries. Reports are taking news that something called Selena Gomez was interfered with earlier this week, and that this unleashed some shots of Justin Bieber's tiny peepo.

The Instagram spokesperson told Mashable that it was aware of one actual person who has been hacked, out of its 700 million users, so who knows, maybe that was Selena Gomez. The firm has said that it is only those accounts that are marked with the veil of celebrity verification that have been impacted,

"At this point we believe this effort was targeted at high-profile users so, out of an abundance of caution, we are notifying our verified account holders of this issue," explained the Instaspokesgram. µ