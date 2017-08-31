Sandisk breaks records again with a 400GB microSD card

WESTERN DIGITAL has continued its slew of IFA announcements, taking the covers off a 400GB microSD card, the biggest on the market.

The 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-1 card (catchy, huh?) is twice the capacity of the 200GB version that smashed the capacity record just two years ago.

"We continue to push technology boundaries and transform the way consumers use their mobile devices," said Sven Rathjen, vice president, product marketing, Western Digital. "By focusing on achieving new technology milestones, we enable consumers to keep up with their mobile-centric lifestyles with storage solutions they trust."

The product is aimed at Android phone and tablet users, especially those taking advantage of Android Marshmallow and the ability to merge together multiple storage sources into a single storage pool.

"Mobile devices have become the epicentre of our lives, and consumers are now accustomed to using their smartphones for anything from entertainment to business," said Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president, IDC.

"We are collecting and sharing massive amounts of data on smartphones, drones, tablets, PCs, laptops and more. We anticipate that storage needs will only continue to grow as people continue to expect more sophisticated features on their devices and desire higher quality content."

IDC estimates that 150 billion apps will be downloaded this year alone. But while many devices, even on Android, don't have an SD slot, the vast majority will need more and more storage to make the most of pace of software development. SD cards and readers could be a good portable, non-cloud solution.

With transfer speeds averaging 100MB/s, the new release is capable of running 4K video and transferring up to 1,200 photos per minute.

Sandisk told us that it has always made a point of only delivering at capacities where the technology allows them to not interfere with the temperature or performance of the host device, hence not simply doubling the capacity on a yearly basis, even when it is technically possible.

Offering a 10-year limited warranty (that's five handsets probably), the 400GB card is available directly from Sandisk or the usual suspects for £224.99.

But don't fret, iOS users. Sandisk has something for you, too.

The iXpand Base is designed to sit next to your bed. It acts both as a charging device, but also a backup. After initial set up, simply by plugging it in, it will back up all your photos, or whatever else you tell it to. So if disaster strikes, you're covered.

The iXpand range launched with double-headed flash drives. This new addition allows users to backup without a second thought. It's available now starting at £53.99 for 32GB up to £176.99 for 256GB. µ