Essential phone firm apologises for stupid driver license data break

THE PEOPLE BEHIND THE Essential phone need a lesson in security apparently, as the CEO of the company has just emailed all interested parties with an apology after a small incident saw a selection of punter data and information shared with some people who did not ought to have it.

The essential phone is the work of Andy Rubin and is a shiny piece of metal and plastic that promises to have a positive impact on your life. Rubin has just realised that in all the excitement of this some things have been missed and overlooked, and he is here to apologise for that.

"One of the most important jobs of a founder is to recognize when things aren't going quite right, and make the necessary decisions and take action to correct them before customers are impacted. Founders are often faced with thousands of micro-decisions daily to keep their companies laser-focused on delivering products into the right markets at precisely the right time," he said in a post called "An Acquired Taste".

"Yesterday, we made an error in our customer care function that resulted in personal information from approximately 70 customers being shared with a small group of other customers. We have disabled the misconfigured account and have taken steps internally to add safeguards against this happening again in the future. We sincerely apologize for our error and will be offering the impacted customers one year of LifeLock. We will also continue to invest more in our infrastructure and customer care, which will only be more important as we grow."

Rubin added that we all mistakes and that he has on occasion been totally shamed by a boo boo. Hopefully the affected people will take the boo boo on the chin and lap up the LifeLock.

"Being a founder in an intensely competitive business means you occasionally have to eat crow. It's humiliating, it doesn't taste good, and often, it's a humbling experience. As Essential's founder and CEO, I'm personally responsible for this error and will try my best to not repeat it" he said.

"I remain heartened and motivated by the groundswell of support that Essential has experienced since unveiling the company on May 30th. We continue to believe deeply in our vision and the innovation we are bringing to life via our Home, Phone and 360 Camera products. I humbly thank our customers and channel partners for your patience and understanding as we proceed with the launch of our first products." µ