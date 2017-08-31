Palm, yeah the handheld company, is making a comeback

PALM, THE HANDHELD DEVICE COMPANY THAT WAS REALLY ACE for a while but then met the smartphone, is planning a comeback and could return to a shoulder-shrugging market in 2018.

Set your alarms and fill out your calendars, this could be really really exciting. Imagine how small a Palm device could go - not much; but imagine how large its screen could be - not massive; imagine how cool it will be - not very; and imagine how large an app ecosystem is will have supporting it - again, not many. Palm have probably been watching the progress of the daft Nokia 3310 which does nothing special, looks like nothing special, and costs nothing special, and expects that it can come along with something along those lines.

One problem the firm may have is that no one really uses straight up Palm-held computers anymore, thanks to the modern phone and of course the tablet computer. So perhaps Palm is planning on making something really, really exciting that will blow our socks off.

Palm is now the property of a company called TCL communications, it was picked up by that outfit after HP dumped it. TCL communications is the company that put a couple of sticks inside Blackberry and propped it up when that firm looked to be shooting down the toilet, and it looks like it will do the same for Palm.

Chinese electronics company TCL has owned the Palm name for four years so it is presumably brimming with ideas. They are being kept close to its chest though. This whole thing came about because the company's marketing manager Stefan Streit gave an interview to a title called Android Planet, and told reporters that new Palms would be not dissimilar to old Palms and then refused to say much more about anything.

Android Planet reckons that a Palm Pilot and some sort of phone are certainties. We'll go along with that and wait and see what next year brings us with bated breath. µ