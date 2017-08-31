LG outs the V30 with lots of creative flare but lacking in RAM

LG HAS revealed its latest handset the much-leaked V30, which cuts out a lot of the fluff and aims at the muse-distracted market.

Gone is the second screen, instead, you get a 6 inch 18:9 4K OLED display with minimal bezels, in a shiny, shiny premium feeling metal frame.

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip and a choice of 64GB or 128GB RAM (plus an SD slot), the only spec that might let the V30 down is just 4GB RAM meaning it won't be as effective when it comes to playing high-drain games.

It comes with Android 7.1.2 Nougat at launch but this will almost certainly shoot up to Android 8.0 Oreo very quickly.

The battery is a 3300mAh jobbie, again not the biggest on the block, but it makes up for it with a 16MP primary camera, 13MP secondary and 5MP front camera.

There's a headphone jack (hooray), full IP68 water and dust resistant certification, and wireless charging although as was the case with the LG G6, that might not come to all territories.

There's not just fingerprint unlocking, but also facial recognition and voice recognition, so you can be in no doubt that your phone is secure.

The V30 is primarily aimed at the creative market - especially those who like to make art from photos, or listen to the bangin' B&O soundm, but as a premium device, it's likely to disappoint slightly, thanks to those slightly shonky specs in terms of battery capacity and RAM coupled with a quite big customisation of stock Android (eww).

Nevertheless, the initial response seems good and it's extremely likely that LG will shift quite a few units of this, after establishing its credentials with the much-underrated G6.

UK Pricing is TBC, but you'll be able to pick from Black, Silver and Blue. There's also a Violet, but we're not clear if that's coming to the UK or not either. µ