NYPD dropping Windows Phone for iPhone after Microsoft ditches OS

The NYPD has given up on Windows Phone - along with everyone else - and will be switching to using iPhones issued to officers in the future, according to the New York Post.

Microsoft's ill-fated efforts with Windows Phone are pretty well-documented at this point, with the company having announced that it was pulling the plug on support for the devices running the OS back in July.

With no updates forthcoming, the 36,000 handsets the NYPD were set to become a security vulnerability - both models (the Lumia 830 and 640XL) in use are at least two and a half years old.

Perhaps, given the cost implications of replacing 36,000 phones after just two years effective use (at most, some were issued at the end of last year), the question that's going to ring loudest is how the NYPD settled on Windows Phone handsets in the first place.

In response to the criticism, the NYPD issued a statement clarifying the costs of the phone rollout.

"The contract entered provided for the smartphones at no cost. It also allowed for the NYPD to replace the smartphones with devices of our choosing two years later, also at no cost," it said. "Our smartphone initiative is 45% under budget. Based on current rate of spending, we expect to stretch what was initially budgeted at two years of spending to more than four years."

The statement also said that despite the reported issues, the phones made officers "smarter, faster and more agile in their response to 911 calls, with response times down more than 8 percent."

Going forward, Microsoft's betting its mobile ambitions on Windows 10 Mobile, and while it's an entirely different OS, being abandoned by corporate customers is never a good look. µ