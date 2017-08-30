WD launches MyCloud Home aimed at uniting the connected home

WESTERN DIGITAL has announced a new edition to its long running WD MyCloud range, its first aimed at the smart home.

The WD MyCloud Home boasts a new look on the outside, something akin to a white rattan box, and for the first time is set up completely in-app from the moment you plug in.

It is designed to "pull in" files from all your other sources and then act as single repository, able to stream, even in High Definition, direct to your home network.

Once again, WD has loaded media server Plex aboard, which adds a lot of value compared with typical DLNA servers, offering as it does options to download song lyrics, subtitles and covers.

Available in regular and a twin disk raid array known as the WD MyCloud Duo, the new version is, essentially an evolution rather than a revolution, but it is the first time that the company has thought "smart home first" and believes it is the first NAS to do so.

The device comes with between 4TB and 16TB (2x8) of storage, gigabit ethernet, and one or two USB 3.0 ports for direct importing.

Software is available for Windows 7 and above (running in 64-bit), Mac OS X 10.10 or later, iOS 9 and above and Android KitKat 4.4 and above.

You can set up back up of complete desktop folders, of photos on your devices and even set up a shared folder with your favourite cloud service.

The MyCloud Home is available immediately. Prices start at £159.99 for a 2TB single drive version, up to 8TB at £319.99. The Duo starts at 4TB for £319.99 up to £659.99 for the 16TB version.

As ever, the MyHome Cloud uses WD Red drives specifically designed for storage.

It has been a busy week for WD. We're expecting more news out of IFA this week, whilst the company has announced takeovers of two companies this week - cloud storage firm UpThere, and flash storage company Tegile. µ