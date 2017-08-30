Zeiss VR One lets you play SteamVR games on a mobile

ZEISS HAS launched a new mobile VR headset that allows users to tap into the power of their PC for gaming, but without the accompanying need for cumbersome full VR setups.

If shelling out hundreds of pounds on a top-end PC, and then having to spend hundreds more on an HTC Vive seems a bit excessive just to get in on the SteamVR gaming fun, Zeiss' VR One headset is bringing the cost right the way down to €129, or €199 if you want the bundled 3DoF (3 Degrees of Freedom) dual controllers. And let's face it, if you're interested in SteamVR gaming, you probably will.

Before now, it has been possible to hack together support for SteamVR using a mobile VR headset - through the use of OSVR (Open Source Virtual Reality) - but it was an inelegant solution that would never be adopted by the masses.

Having a standalone VR headset that works with SteamVR out of the box, however, makes it a whole lot more appealing proposition. You do still need a PC, however, to stream the games directly to the headset. It's a barrier that Oculus is also reportedly working on overcoming too.

The VR One will support both iOS and Android devices, but they need to be between 4.7-inches and 5.5-inches, so that rules out devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Zeiss says the headset has been specifically designed to deliver low-latency gaming, and that they'll go on sale at the end of this year - the exact timing hasn't been announced yet. µ