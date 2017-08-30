Amazon adds multi-room support to Echo speakers, third-parties to follow

AMAZON'S Echo speakers can now stream synchronised music to different units dotted around your house.

The new multi-room support works across the main Amazon Echo and Amazon Dot devices, and just like the rest of Alexa, is operated primarily through voice control.

Support for music services is currently limited to Amazon Music (shocker!) and TuneIn in the UK, with support for Spotify "coming soon", according to the company. Users in the US get a few more choices - iHeartRadio, Pandora, and SiriusXM coming soon.

If you have multiple Amazon Echo or Dot speakers in your home already, you just need to group them together in the Alexa app and name that group (eg. lounge). Then you just need to say something like "Play Michael Jackson in the lounge" and your music should fire up.

If you're sitting there grumbling that you've also got an existing = non-Amazon - stereo you'd like to bring into that setup too, then you'll be pleased to hear that Amazon's also giving developers the tools to integrate support for Alexa multi-room into their own devices too, though they won't be available until the start of 2018.

Among the first brands to be integrating this new support are Sonos, Denon, Marantz and HEOS, though presumably many more will be added to this list as the Connected Speaker API exits its developer preview and goes into full release. µ