Uber announces new CEO as outgoing Kalanick heads to court over alleged 'coup'

The Uber app contains a ray-gun for your phone to shoot at taxis. Maybe.

THE NEVER-ENDING soap opera of crapsy-cab company Uber has taken a double-twist today with a new CEO being confirmed in the form of Dara Khosrowshahi, Iranian, Democrat, and former boss at travel badger Expedia.

We've known that Khosrowshahi, who we must start calling Kos for the sake of our own sanity, was the candidate of choice but his selection is now official and founder-cum-ousted CEO Travis Kalanick ‘couldn't be happier' (said with Oscar losing face).

Arriving at the top with a host of key staff posts missing could be seen as a challenge, but also a chance to be the new broom wiping away the extended period of controversy that has dogged the company.

In a letter to Expedia staff seen by Reuters, Kos, who had been at the helm for 12 years said: "I have to tell you that I'm scared… I've been here at Expedia for so long that I've forgotten what life is outside of this place."

He is described as being a "calming influence", which is exactly what the company needs right now as it faces up to litigation from Google parent Alphabet over its alleged theft of self-driving car intelligence, continuing accusations of spying on customers, sexism and poor conditions for drivers.

Oh yes, and colossal financial losses.

And if that weren't enough, Uber has also suggested that a US Department of Justice bribery trial may be in the offing too.

Meanwhile Kalanick, despite expressing his support for the new regime, is embattled in his own legal fight, related to the fraud allegations whilst still at the boardroom table.

The Seth McFarlane lookalike is off to Delaware to contest with one of Uber's major shareholders, Benchmark who believe that Kalanick is manipulating his position in an attempt to take back control of the company.

Kalanick will be seeking to remove the case from the courts and into the more civilised surroundings of arbitration. Benchmark is seeking that Kalanick is subject to a ‘status quo' order which would stop him dicking about in Uber's affairs while Kos rights the listing ship. µ