Intel at IFA: desktop-class eighth-gen processors coming this year

IT WASN'T long after we arrived at IFA that Intel shepherded us to its first press event, where the company waxed lyrical on its long-touted eighth-generation architecture.

While a new architecture was not present (these new processors are a 'Kaby Lake refresh' with an architecture called 14nm+, rather than Coffee Lake's 10nm), Intel was keen to push the 40 per cent performance improvement that it has unlocked over existing Kaby Lake chips, by adding extra cores, threads and frequency: the new processors reach 500MHz.

Chris Walker, a VP at Intel, returned to the five-year-old PC comparison - although he did have some interesting points. Five years ago, 4k was only just appearing on the market, and Oculus was still in its Kickstarter funding round. Today, many laptops support 4k and VR - but there are still about 450 million PCs that are more than five years old.

It was also five years ago that Intel introduced the 'thin and light' ultrabook form factor at IFA, taking the average notebook from 35mm thickness to just 10mm (Intel certainly enabled it, but don't the OEMs deserve some credit? No? Okay then).

This year, Intel's IFA presence will again be dedicated to laptops, with its U Series processors. The desktop-class S Series will be launched "in the fall" (which was privately clarified to us to mean autumn/winter time). 2018 will be all about business and high performance (gaming) models, as well as some units "as thin as a tablet, with the power of a desktop."

We can't discuss the products that we saw, of course - they were all under NDA, so you'll have to wait until later in the IFA news cycle. We can say that the examples of eighth-gen processors at work were impressive, though: they sped up video processing/rendering to seconds, rather than minutes - "Great for all the amateur drone and action cam footage coming in now," said Walker. µ