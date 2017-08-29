Skyroam Solaris brings cheap global 4G wifi, charging, GPS and Bluetooth

THE COMPANY behind the winner of our global hotspot round-up last year is back with a new product.

Skyroam impressed us with its "per day" price model and option to hire the hotspot instead of buying outright. Today, they launch the successor, the Skyroam Solis.

Keeping to the unmissable bright orange colour scheme of its predecessor, the Solis is a round disk, a bit like a hockey puck. It charges via a USB-C port, but doubles as a 6000mAh Telsa-type battery pack for charging your phone.

The Solis doesn't have a screen like its predecessor, but it does have a "smart button" that can be used in a similar way to a Flic or Logitech Pop to trigger functions.

Bluetooth and GPS functionality are also embedded and will be released in a coming software update. This could be fantastic for portable devices with no GPS aboard.

Offering unmetered 4G LTE in over 100 countries for less than $10 a day means that you can take full advantage of the local phone infrastructure instead of roaming, which can often leave you stuck in the 3G lane.

Additionally, it can be hugely economical in countries where there's no roaming agreement.

Tethering can be for up to five gadgets at once, and because there's no physical SIM card instead using cloud-SIM technology, you don't have to worry about set up, you just land, turn it on and off you go.

"We are striving to start an international revolution to keep travellers connected in every corner of the world with one simple solution," says Skyroam CEO Jing Liu. "The Skyroam Solis honours over 10 million users with the next evolution of connectivity to meet the needs of today's globetrotters with LTE speed and added power."

Skyroam is available from today with shipping to 120+ countries. It costs $149.99 to buy a hotspot including the first 24 hours service. Additional top-ups are $9 a day. µ