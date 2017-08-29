Pawn for geeks: Unreleased Nvidia Shield 2 snapped up in second-hand store

What appears to be a prototype model of an unreleased Nvidia Shield gaming tablet has been discovered in a pawn shop in Canada, but don't go scouring your local palace of second-hand goods just yet.

Nvidia's Shield Tablet, while great in many ways, has hadn't the easiest of times, most recently leading the compay to conduct a voluntary recall programme to avoid the potential of them getting too hot to handle. Literally.

Nonetheless, it's a highly regarded device that reviewed well and developed a loyal, if not particularly large, following. It's also one of the few handheld (Android or otherwise) games consoles available to buy still - particularly if you're not interested in the Nintendo Switch and its handful of good games.

Rumours of a successor to the Shield Portable were fired up in January this year when a new model passed through the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) but there's been no official movement from the company on this product.

Now, what seems to be legit images of that Shield Portable 2 have been posted on Reddit by user 'FwrigginRwootbeer' (not his real name), who also handily sent along a shot of the spec sheet, too.

Among those details are its 1,440 x 810 pixel resolution, 3GB of RAM and a quad-core ARM Cortex-A57 chip clocked at 1.91GHz.

Other Reddit users suggested that a source with knowledge of the unit confirmed it's a development unit that wouldn't ever have gone gone on general sale.

Whether or not you'll be as lucky when poring through the tat on sale in your local emporium of abandoned goods remains to be seen, but we're thinking it's pretty unlikely.

Back in October 2014 when we got our hands on the Nvidia Shield tablet, we gave it a good nine out of ten.

"Android gaming isn't for everyone, but take away the accessories and you still have a great Android tablet. The Tegra K1 chip and carefully considered UI make this feel like a premium product, and at this price point it's a steal," we concluded.