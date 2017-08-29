WD buys cloud storage firm Upthere

WD HAS announced the acquisition of cloud services company UpThere, after leading its last funding round in July last year.

The company aims for it to be a rival to the likes of Google Drive and Dropbox for consumers who want a single point to store photos, music and suchlike.

"Upthere is delivering on its mission to transform the personal storage market, and we share their focus on providing consumers more rich and meaningful experiences with their data," said Jim Welsh, senior vice president and general manager of Client Solutions at Western Digital.

"I'm pleased to have Upthere CEO Chris Bourdon join the team as a strategic leader. His extensive software expertise will help accelerate our user experience and cloud services imperatives across all aspects of the Client Solutions business."

Upthere is far from being WDs only attempt to crack the consumer cloud storage market. Its MyCloud and MyBook World hardware both have access to WD MyCloud and Arkeia back up facilities.

That said, WD has traditionally been about creating your own network-attached storage, so this move into a cloud-based solution does emphasise a change in direction - or at least synergy between off-premise and on-premise archiving.

Bourdon added: "The Upthere team is excited to join Western Digital, with whom we share a longstanding relationship and commitment to significantly advance the consumer experience through cloud-based solutions.

"It is clear that Western Digital recognises the great technology and products we have developed and this transaction is a testament to our hard-working team. I am confident that, together, we will continue to innovate cloud-based services with the potential to revolutionise how consumers and businesses create, manage and keep their important data."

Upthere describes itself as "platform agnostic" and is currently available for Windows, iOS, Mac OS and Android as well as via a web interface.

Elsewhere in the business, the tussle continues between WD and Toshiba, with the ownership of the latter's semiconductor division at stake. The companies already co-own a fabrication plant in Japan, which is at the centre of the spat.

No financial details have been released for the UpThere deal, although it pulled in $77m in the last funding round, with WD chipping in a large chunk of that. µ