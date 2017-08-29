Temi is a smart home robot that's a bit like Alexa on wheels

IF HAVING A USEFUL ROBOT HELPER follow you around the house at your beck and call, then Roboteam's new home assistant robot Temi may well be right up your street.

Roboteam specialises in 'ground-based robot helpers', so it's little surprise to find that its home-oriented model, Temi, takes a similar approach, albeit with a lot friendlier design than its more industrial creations.

Don't go expecting breakfast waiting for you in the morning though - Temi has no intention of performing any physical actions on your behalf. Essentially, it's little more than a tablet on wheels that can do similar things for you as Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa.

However, while those devices are limited by where they're placed in your home, Temi draws on Roboteam's experience building military robots to bring indoor navigation. No one wants a robot helper that knocks over the fragile, priceless family heirlooms.

Along with general 'smart assistant' skills (providing you with information, scheduling, and so on), Temi can also do things like act as a media and entertainment hub (thanks to its tablet 'face'), take photos for you, and connect to smart health systems for monitoring. It'll even charge your phone with its built in caddy, but won't go near an actual tea caddy and make you a cuppa, unlike a proper butler.

If the idea of having a portable, indefatigable source of assistance that you can command with your voice alone sounds good to you, then you'll just have to hold out a little longer - until some time late next year - and start saving-up now.

It's unlikely to be cheap, but in order to beta test Temi in real-world environments, Roboteam is giving away a unit to 1,000 randomly chosen applicants for its Early Adopter Program for free - but only for one week. µ