Build your own 1TB SSD and save over £100

A COUPLE of weeks ago, we reported on the Samsung T5, a small form factor SSD with some impressive speeds and storage of up to 2TB.

The 1TB version costs £399 RRP, (though you can get it for less) and we found ourselves thinking, "Hang on - we can do better than that". So we had a chat with our friends at Crucial to see if we could come up with something that does the same job for less. And here's the result.

We've used the fresh off the production line MX300 in an M.2 form factor. We've gone for M.2 because it can offer ludicrously fast speeds in a tiny form factor.

In fact, the specs boast a 530Mb/s read speed - only 10Mb/s off the Samsung.

So we've grabbed our storage for £269.99 and now we need to put it in a casing.

The important thing to remember here is that to get the real benefits (and speeds) we're aiming for, make sure that you buy a USB-C device, and more importantly, one that supports USB 3.1 2nd generation. We found this one on Amazon for £17.99.

Optionally, you can also grab a USB-C to USB-C cable if you want to use it with your phone or computer that's new enough and posh enough. Don't get too lost in the brand names - there's a raft of them that can be trusted, such as Choetech. If you get stuck, check for the USB-IF quality mark.

Of course, if you've only got regular USB, then that's fine, there's one included in the box. In fact, so is the screwdriver, so you've really got nothing to worry about.

So - here's how we do it. First of all, use the screwdriver to undo the screws at both ends. For the next bit, remember to either wear latex gloves, or earth yourself using something like this. It only takes a bit of static in your fingers to fry a chip.

Slide out the base of the enclosure. Loosen the holding screw (that's the big gold one at the top). Then, insert the SSD move the holding screw into position, and tighten it.

Then put the whole thing back together by reattaching the screws.

Add your cable. Plug in. Realise that the computer isn't showing the new drive. Panic.

Stop panicking. At this point (we're assuming you're using Windows) you'll need to initalise the drive. And that's a doddle too.

From the Windows button on the far left of the task bar, right-click. It'll bring up a list of shortcuts. We want the one called "Disk Management".

You'll find that a pop-up will automatically tell you that you have a disk that needs to be initialised. Follow the instructions. Leave everything as default if you want.

The only things you might want to change are the name (we went for ‘M2 1TB') and you can designate a drive letter - we went for T: but if you don't care, the system will choose one for you.

The only other thing to consider is if you want a modern format (GPT), or a traditional Master Boot Record. The answer is - if you want to use it with XP or Vista, then switch to MBR, otherwise leave it as default.

Bosh. You're done. When you go back to My Computer, you should find your new drive is listed and it's ready for use.

So what about performance? Well, our methodology isn't particularly earth shattering, but in a race to transfer 1GB of random data, our new MX300 based system managed it 8.5x faster than an HDD.

Sizewise, it's 124 x 38 x 9mm, and weighs in at barely 50g.

And the cost? £288. So we've saved £111 at RRP, (certainly an absolute minimum of £30) for the sake of ten minutes work. That's got to be a good thing, right?

By the way, the can of Irn Bru is just to give you an idea of scale, you can drink anything you like while making it. µ