World's first crowdsourced tablet, Eve V, is taking aim at the Surface Pro

THE LONG-AWAITED Eve V, billed as the world's first crowd-designed 2-in-1 device, is about to come and give the Microsoft Surface Pro something to think about.

Funded via a Kickstarter campaign that reached 1,300 per cent in just four days, investors have been treated as shareholders during the development and asked for their opinions on features they want to see, and what components to buy.

It hasn't been without problems, though, after a deal for display parts fell through at the last minute leading to heavy delays. But now, thanks to a new arrangement with Sharp, an even better screen has been ordered and will be fitted to the otherwise finished devices within a couple of weeks.

So how does the finished machine stack up? Incredibly well, at least on paper.

The 12.3in screen provides a 2880x1920 resolution (up from any earlier stories you may have read), with metal-mesh, anti-reflective coating and anti-fingerprint Gorilla Glass.

It boasts a choice of m3/i5/i7 Intel chips, with either 8 or 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM to make Windows 10 (either Home or Pro) work even better.

There's Bluetooth 4.2 and Miracast along with Wireless AC, dual band, with 2x2 MIMO.

Ports-wise, it offers 2 USB-A 3.0 ports, 1 USB-C 3.1 (gen 1), 1 USB-C Thunderbolt 3 (yes, really), 1x audio jack (with TI jack amp) and 1x micro SDXC card reader.

There's four speakers, stereo microphones, a 5MP back camera and 2MP at the front. The keyboard is wired or wireless, backlit and the Synaptics touchpad is glass protected. The stylus is Windows Ink Certified with 1024 pressure points.

Basically, it's a beast. Oh, and did we mention that the 48Wh battery is, if the claims are true, absolutely, definitely positively ‘all day'?

Originally, prices were going to start at €799 when they go on general sale, but this may get nudged up by the newer screen. We'll have full details very soon.

Investors were also invited to vote on who got their hands on a review model first and we're flattered and honest to announce that we made the cut.

We'll be getting ours at the same time as the investors and look forward to bringing you a full review within weeks (barring any further delays of course). µ