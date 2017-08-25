Dotcom's lawyer calls for case to be dismissed after court rules that New Zealand's GCSB illegally spied on Megaupload

KIM DOTCOM'S LAWYER, Ira Rothken, has called for the extradition case against Dotcom to be dropped after the High Court in New Zealand ruled that the GCSB - New Zealand's equivalent of GCHQ - illegally spied on Kim Dotcom and his Megaupload colleagues.

Dotcom has retweeted a number of articles about the decision, and it would be fair to say he seems pretty pleased.

In one of his earliest reactions to the Court's ruling he said that other agencies from overseas might also be involved in the underhand surveillance and may be guilty of lying in court.

And he's supposed to be the bad guy?

"MORE illegal spying exposed in High Court admission by New Zealand govt," he wrote. "NSA involved and perjury exposed!"

Others show how determined he is to get to the bottom on the spying: "Next step: Let's find out exactly what the NSA involvement was in all that illegal spying and deep state abuse of power against my family," he said during what might be called a Tweet storm.

GCSB found to have illegally spied on others in new Megaupload twist https://t.co/4itNCwfC1f — nzherald (@nzherald) August 25, 2017

Court documents released by Megaupload show the GCSB admitting to its wrong doings but declining to dwell on the details.

"In a decision dated December last year, but only made publicly available for the first time this week, the High Court has entered two judgments against the GCSB for unlawful spying on Mathias Ortmann and Bram van der Kolk, who are defendants in the extradition proceedings that also involve Kim Dotcom and Firm Batato.

"The judgments both include a detailed declaratory statement of the circumstances in which the unlawful spying took place," it says.

It continues: "The circumstances of the interceptions of Messrs Ortmann and Batato's communications (and the technical details regarding the other plaintiffs' interceptions) are Top Secret, and it has not proved possible to plead to the allegations the plaintiffs have made without revealing information which would jeopardise the national security of New Zealand."

The finding of the court could be significant for Dotcom as he fights the extradition case that the US has on him. It already has a lot of his cash and stuff apparently, but there is more.

And, besides, even the raid on his home has been ruled illegal already - but that was then overruled by the Supreme Court.

Hmmmm. Well, Dotcom is still arguing that the methods used during the rude awakening were against the law, and that other charges, which include money laundering and fraud, are bullshit.

We have contacted Dotcom's lawyer for a comment. It was only a few minutes ago, so we are still fairly hopeful of a response. Earlier this year he told CNBC that he expected that all charges would eventually be dropped.

"Our view is that the charges are like a house of cards," he said. "Once you get rid of criminal copyright infringement, everything falls. There is no money laundering if you have a non-copyright infringing cloud storage site."

STOP PRESS! Dotcom's lawyer has dropped us a line giving us his, not entirely surprising thoughts, on the latest twist in the case - and called for it to be dismissed.

"There are a lot of issues of first impression in this case. We have a trail of government abuse engrained in court judgments from illegal spying to the illegal removal of data by the US offshore without permission," Rothken told INQ.

He continued: "We believe that the US and New Zealand aided and abetted each other in the illegal conduct against Kim Dotcom and the others.

"This case and extradition should now be dismissed in the interests of justice.

"The government's illegal conduct has reached such an extreme level that we believe that no court should entertain an extradition proceeding so tainted with state sponsored abuse and violations of basic human rights." µ