CIA put a backdoor into software updates in order to spy on its allies

The CIA reportedly wants more information than its partners are prepared to give (Image credit: BBC)

FRIENDLY CHAPS IN SUITS AND SUNGLASSES, the CIA, have been accused via Wikileaks on insisting that partners adopt a software update when dealing with them - or face the consequences.

The consequences are, thankfully, not a waterboarding holiday at Trump's pleasure, but will inconvenience users.

According to a report on the Verge, anyone that resisted the charms of the CIA and its update would find, without actually realising it, that the CIA has also built-in a kill switch that will terminate software and encourage a reinstall, presumably one with a backdoor.

The Verge reports from Wikileaks, explaining that the exploit, which is called ExpressLane, has the ability to suck up biometric information from phones.

Neither Wikileaks nor the Verge nor us, for that matter, has any idea what the CIA was after in particular, who it wanted it from, and what it did with it. WikiLeaks claims that the program was used against US agencies like the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

This suggests that there is a lack of trust between the US agencies, or perhaps some form of turf war raging behind the scenes. Either way, it doesn't exactly inspire confidence in their ability to tackle crime, terror and all that stuff.

Wikileaks released the documentation as part of its Vault 7 program.

"WikiLeaks publishes secret documents from the ExpressLane project of the CIA. These documents show one of the cyber operations the CIA conducts against liaison services - which includes among many others the National Security Agency (NSA), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)," explained Wikileaks in its latest release.

"The OTS (Office of Technical Services), a branch within the CIA, has a biometric collection system that is provided to liaison services around the world - with the expectation for sharing of the biometric takes collected on the systems.

"But this 'voluntary sharing' obviously does not work or is considered insufficient by the CIA, because ExpressLane is a covert information collection tool that is used by the CIA to secretly exfiltrate data collections from such systems provided to liaison services." µ