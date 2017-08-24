Samsung TV owners hit by software borkage that leaves sets bricked

SAMSUNG SMART TV owners have been left with a blank space after a borked software update left their TVs completely unusable.

Many of the affected TVs are recent models, costing over a grand a pop, and so punters are, to say the least, a bit peeved.

A report in today's Guardian talks of two-week-old, £1,400 televisions let completely unusable for over a week now, despite Samsung saying it is working on another update to unbork them.

Inevitably, the more you have to cram into a TV's firmware, the more likely there is to be bugs. When all they had to worry about was four channels and Ceefax, it was a different story.

Users of the Samsung message boards have been naming and shaming retailers refusing to take back televisions under six months old, which should be returnable as faulty.

One user said: "After 10 min on hold and giving my job ref. number had to go through the whole have you tried switching it off and back on again fiasco. An engineer will ring me in the next 48hrs and arrange to come in the next 7 days... I still am sceptical this will actually happen, if I had the choice I would rather have exchanged for another brand."

This customer later confirmed that as far as they could tell, the engineers had no clearer idea on what had happened than the punters themselves.

Customers point out that Samsung has made no effort to proactively contact affected customers, and as such, the onus has been on customers already a grand in hole to spend time in call centre queues and waiting in for engineers.

At time of writing there has been no official statement from Samsung on the issue, which recently launched the Note 8, but we are chasing.

Samsung is far from the only TV manufacturer to be tripped up by bad firmware. Owners of Sony's hybrid Android TV and Youview devices are still battling against 100+ pages of bug reports from their own community pages with issues ranging from connectivity, to random crashing apps, to unexpected reboots. µ