Android Oreo could be delayed after beta borks Bluetooth

BLUETOOTH AND ANDROID. Android and Bluetooth. Through history, they've gone together like Cottage Cheese and Ice Cream. We've lost track of the number of times that we've had to moan that "it's a great phone, but the Bluetooth is a bitch - must be a dodgy chip".

So it'll surprise nobody to learn that despite promises from the developers that Android 8.0 Oreo is going to make Bluetooth better, at the moment it's proving a flipping nightmare again.

The biggest problem seems to be connecting to Android Auto. Users who have upgraded to the final beta of Oreo are basically saying that it's big, bad, bork city.

But there's also audio playback and given that we're expecting the Pixel 2 not to have a headphone jack, needs fixing and ruddy quickly.

The really bad news is that it means that a final release of Oreo is looking less likely while they get this fixed. The good news is that Google is at least acknowledging the issue.

If you've decided to dive headlong into an Oreo Beta, Google wants to hear from you via the increasingly erroneously named Nexus Help forum.

Information they need (apart from your phone type, obviously) is:

For cars - year/make/model and then issue/symptoms

For headphones and speakers - brand and issue/symptoms

Bluetooth recently launched support for meshing in Bluetooth 5 enabled devices, and this is likely to be a game changer for the standard, as it means that multiple devices can be connected, both together and via a master unit. We're starting to see it with the rise of the True Wireless earbud.

The developer team will be looking for patterns in reports and approaching people directly for further information whilst they try to work out what is going on.

We're a little dubious about this though. Bluetooth problems in Android are not a new thing, and they're usually related to the way it has been implemented at an OEM level (and how good the chip is). So if Google hopes to fix the problems in Oreo quickly, we're hoping that they can see their way clear to rolling that fix backwards too. µ