Updategate: German ruling means no more forced Windows OS downloads

Just because you say no to 10, doesn't mean you didn't get it

MICROSOFT HAS been told by German authorities that a repeat of Updategate will not be tolerated.

During the ‘free upgrade' period of Microsoft's Windows 10 rollout and subsequent updates, the company was heavily criticised for downloading large amounts of data to users' machines without permission, or even an acknowledgement that the upgrade was wanted.

And so this day we thank the Germans, as Microsoft has pledged never to do it again in Germany or anywhere else.

The case was brought by a consumer rights organisation called Verbraucherschutz Baden-Württemberg (VBW) who sought to quell the anger of Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users who had Windows 10 installation files downloaded without ever indicating they wanted to upgrade.

"We would have wished for an earlier introduction [of the rules], but the levy is a success for consumer rights in the digital world," says Cornelia Tausch, CEO of the VBW.

"We assume that Microsoft and other software developers will pay more attention to which procedures are allowed in the future and which are not. The unsolicited installation of files containing multiple gigabytes is certainly not it"

"Microsoft will not download install files for new operating systems to a user system's hard disk without a user's consent." said the company in one of its characteristically vague statements"

The INQUIRER protested long and loud about the practice after first breaking the news, which was causing some smaller devices such as tablets to be completely monopolised by a "ghost" operating system, whilst others on metered internet connections were being charged for the 6GB download they had no awareness of.

Microsoft is yet to fully confirm that means that it won't try the same silly nonsense with the twice-yearly updates it has confirmed will form the update strategy from here on. The ruling only applies to complete operating systems, and we all know that if there's a loophole, yo, Microsoft will solve it. Ahem. µ