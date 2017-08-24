Google will unveil the Pixel 2 on 5 October, probably

NOTORIOUS TISPER Evan Blass has 'confirmed' that the Google will launch the Pixel 2 (and likely Pixel XL 2) on 5 October.

Blass' tweet (below) also adds weight to earlier rumours that the second-generation Pixel will be the first to pack Qualcomm's as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 836 processor.

Google's second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC's, will be unveiled on October 5th. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 24, 2017

Not much is known about the so-called Snapdragon 836, but reports claim the CPU will be "relatively similar" to its predecessor but will feature higher peak GPU and CPU clock speeds.

That's not all we know about the Pixel 2, as an FCC filing made last week confirmed that HTC will be putting together the Android O flagship, while speculation points to LG manufacturing the larger Google Pixel XL 2.

The FCC filing also reveals that the Pixel 2 will feature a HTC U11-a-like squeeze functionality through called 'Active Edge'. This will, allegedly at least, allow users to squeeze the handset to interact with Google Assistant in various ways.

Storage is listed at 50.66GB free when 21 per cent is used, revealing that the Pixel 2 likely will come with 64GB built-in as standard.

The filing doesn't reveal much else, but online speculation has revealed almost all there is to know about Google's upcoming Android O duo.

Both phones are expected to look similar to last year's Pixel and Pixel XL, albeit with "considerably less bezel" and no 3.5mm headphone jack, with Google dumping the port in favour of audio over USB-C.

There won't be a dual camera setup on the new Pixels, according to leaked renders (above), and the fingerprint sensor will continue to sit awkwardly on the rear of the device.

The Pixel XL 2 will reportedly feature a 6in display, bigger than that on last year's Pixel XL, with the same 2:1 aspect ratio as the LG G6. µ