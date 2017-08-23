CERT warns porn watchers to tape up their webcam

SECURITY OUTFIT CERT has warned visitors to bongo sites to make sure they tape up their webcam before they drop their kecks and take wang in hand because otherwise their session might be used against them, and their bank balance.

The warning comes out of CERT New Zealand where apparently a whole bunch of chaps have been caught at 'it', and have been presented with the evidence and then offered the chance to go public with their shame or hand over a ransom payout.

"A scammer will send a blackmail email to a person. The email claims that when the person visited an unspecified adult website the scammer turned on the person's webcam and recorded what was happening. The scammer threatens to email the video to all the person's contacts unless they pay a ransom of around $500," warned CERT before it made clear that it isn't going to watch videos of men pulling their pudding just to make a point.

"We can't confirm whether the video recordings actually exist, or if this is an opportunistic scam."

CERT has been talking to an online security outfit called NetSafe about this and learned that they have spotted this potential pitfall as well.

"Netsafe have also seen reports of another version of this scam," it said. "A scammer will set up an online profile with an attractive profile picture. This could be on social media or on an online dating site. They connect with a person, and encourage them to perform certain acts with the webcam on. They record this activity, and use it to blackmail the person. There have been reports of these videos being released on social media."

CERT says people should tape up their webcams, we do that as a matter of habit anyway, and pick and choose who you communicate with on social media wisely. It also recommended that you get to grips with the privacy conventions of your chosen social media accounts so as not to get caught out.

We reckon that the length of the average social media privacy document is overwhelming and that perhaps CERT is recommending that people spend their spare time reading them to save them from exposing themselves to jazz merchants with ransom demands on their minds. µ