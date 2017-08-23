THE US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE (DoJ) has backed down on its request for details attached to the 1.3 million people that visited an anti-Trust website.

As we reported last week, the Justice leg of America had been trying to find out about everyone who so much as set mouse on disruptj20.org, a website which coordinated protests around the sparsely attended inauguration of one Donald J Trump, best known as "VIP Patron" in the 1996 movie '54' alongside dinkle-cinema king of todger, Ron Jeremy.

Trump is known for not liking critics and whilst its thought the DoJ-y dealings were related to finding troublemakers, it was generally felt by anyone with a pulse that to infringe the rights of 1.3 million people was, to use a technical term, f*cking ridiculous.

Its excuse was that it didn't know that there were 1.3 million people involved and didn't want them in the first place, so there.

"The government values and respects the First Amendment right of all Americans to participate in peaceful political protests and to read protected political expression online. This Warrant has nothing to do with that right. The Warrant is focused on evidence of the planning, coordination and participation in a criminal act - that is, a premeditated riot. The First Amendment does not protect violent, criminal conduct such as this."

The US media reports that in fact, 217 were arrested during disturbances (or for UK readers, ‘half a Milwall home game').

That equates to 5,991 identities requested for every one person arrested. We're not sure what the tipping point for First Amendment breaches is, but we're pretty sure it's a smaller number than that.

It adds that the majority of the information it requested actually predated the events it was investigating, sparking the question: "What exactly did you THINK you wanted?"

The DoJ is still asking for the website's content and activities from 1 July 2016 up until the day of the inauguration and there won't be a need for revealing metadata or images, HTTP requests or error logs.

Dreamhost has agreed it will comply, under court seal, so it cannot be leaked any further. µ