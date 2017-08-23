PayPal support arrives on the Nintendo Switch

JAPANESE GAMING OUTFIT Nintendo has announced that Switch owners can now purchase games using PayPal.

This will come as a relief to many, as buying games through Nintendo's eShop has long been a bit of a faff. When the Nintendo Switch first arrived, users had to manually input credit card information with each and every eShop purchase.

The firm in May added an option to save credit card information directly to the Switch. This was likely welcomed by some, but shunned by others that didn't fancy leaving their payment details stored on the portable console.

The firm on Tuesday announced that Nintendo Switch owners can now use PayPal, good news for those eyeing up Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which arrives on the console later this month.

"Consumers around the world can use PayPal to make purchases with their Nintendo eShop accounts directly from their Nintendo Switch, said Chris Morse, director of Merchant Communications at PayPal.

The added PayPal support, which is now available in the UK, won't support on-device PayPal payments on the Wii U or 3DS, but can use Nintendo's eShop for web browsers to purchase games and controllers and things.

"Additionally, consumers can use PayPal on the official Nintendo website to fund balances, and to purchase software downloads on Nintendo 3DS, Wii U and Nintendo Switch," Morse added.

News of PayPal support on the Nintendo Switch comes just weeks after Skype added PayPal integration to its Android and iOS apps.

The new 'Send Money' feature, which is now available in 22 countries including the UK, brings the ability to send and receive peer-to-peer payments with PayPal to Microsoft's messaging app.

Skype's PayPal integration works just like it does on Slack. To send money, you'll need to be using the latest version of Skype for Android or iOS, but you can send money to somebody using any version of the messaging app. µ