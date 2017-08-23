Sonos to insist that users bend to its new privacy rules

Sonos wants to lock users out of something that they pay for, because business

Sonos will stop users from enjoying the gift of music if they refuse to adhere to new privacy rules that it is arbitrarily forcing on them.

The firm has explained the changes in a blog post but has not said why it is being so mean about them. Instead, it appears that the company wants users to accept the fact that it uses their data and supplies it to other companies.

"Next week, we'll be introducing some important updates to our privacy statement. Sonos owners and anyone who visits our website will be asked to acknowledge this new policy when we update our software and systems in the coming days. The new privacy statement covers what information we collect, how we use it, and the choices you can make about both," it said.

"We use the data you share with us to improve your listening experience. For example, the information we collect allows us to understand your system's performance so we can make improvements to Sonos software and keep it secure. The data also makes tools like Trueplay tuning possible, so your speakers sound great in every room.

"And as we introduce new ways for you to control Sonos, like with your voice and via music service apps and smart home integrations, the data you provide makes these experiences seamless."

Woah, rewind a bit. What is this about Sonos owners and website visitors having to acknowledge the new policy? What happens if we don't want to?

Well, that is what ZDNet found out this morning. Sonos told it: "If a customer chooses not to acknowledge the privacy statement, the customer will not be able to update the software on their Sonos system, and over time the functionality of the product will decrease."

Yeah, it will decrease, because it will be at the bottom of a canal somewhere with a great boot shaped mark on its face. µ