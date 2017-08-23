DJI forces update on Spark drone users to stop them from raining down

DRONE COMPANY DJI is requiring users of its Spark air menace to download a firmware update by 1 September in order to avoid turning it into a crap paperweight.

DJI has reportedly issued the firmware update because some drones have had a problem with staying up in the air and have presumably crashed down to earth. This could be bad, if it landed on a child, for example, or an uncaged lion, or if you lost your receipt and can't find any of your guarantee stuff.

"DJI is aware of a small number of reports involving Spark drones that have lost power mid-flight. Flight safety and product reliability are top priorities," said the firm in July.

"Our engineers are thoroughly reviewing each customer case and working to address this matter urgently. DJI products are tested for thousands of hours, and the overwhelming number of customers enjoy using our products with minimal disruption."

The update is not just about stopping drones from dropping, but also adds support for DJI Goggles and better flight control.

"DJI will be releasing a new firmware update this week to further enhance flight safety and performance of the DJI Spark. The new firmware update enhances Spark's battery management system to optimize power supply during flight.

"In addition, the new firmware has added support to fully integrate Spark with the DJI Goggles, optimized the PalmLaunch function for better stability after takeoff, improved the accuracy of controls under the QuickShot Dronie mode and enhanced the compatibility of the remote controller when syncing up with new firmware updates," it said.

"When prompted on the DJI GO 4 App, users with internet connectivity will be able to download the new firmware to update their aircraft's and battery's firmware. The aircraft and battery firmware updates can also be done via the DJI Assistant 2 desktop software. If the firmware of either the aircraft or. the battery is not updated by September 1, Spark will not be able to take off. DJI decided on the option of a mandatory firmware update in order to maximize flight safety and product reliability which we consider as top priorities."

The key bit there is the bit where DJI says that the "Spark will not be able to take off" and when it adds that it "decided on the option of a mandatory firmware update in order to maximize flight safety and product reliability which we consider as top priorities".

In the UK there are plans afoot to regulate drones and their users because stupid people cannot help but fly the into planes and above places that do not want to get buzzed by the waspish toy for grown ups. µ