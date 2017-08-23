Sony slapped with class action lawsuit over phony 'waterproof' claims

A US FEDERAL COURT has approved a class action lawsuit against Sony for 'deceptively advertising' its Xperia smartphones and tablets as "waterproof".

The lawsuit, first reported on by The Verge, alleges that Sony's Xperia devices have been misrepresented as "waterproof" as they are not designed for or capable of ordinary underwater use and are more on the "water-resistant" level of protection.

"Sony exploited certain international water resistance ratings in order to launch a deceptive marketing campaign promoting the devices," the lawsuit claims.

This isn't the first time we've heard about Sony's dodgy "waterproof claims". Back in 2015, the Japanese firm warned buyers of its Xperia Z5 that, despite having advertised the smartphone as 'waterproof', getting it wet could void the warranty.

The class action seeks a 12-month warranty extension for recently purchased devices or a reimbursement of up to 50 per cent off the affected device's suggested retail price, which means owners of an Xperia Z4 Tablet, for example, could receive a $300 reimbursement.

However, The Verge notes that "this may not be the final value the company is liable to refund", as Sony will still need to settle with the court again on 1 December and agree on final terms.

The lawsuit is also calling for Sony to make changes to its packing, labelling and advertising.

Devices included in the class action include the Xperia Z2 Tablet, Xperia Z3 Tablet, Compact Xperia Z4 Tablet, Xperia M2 Aqua, Xperia M4 Aqua, Xperia ZR Xperia Z Ultra Xperia Z1, Z1s, Z1 Compact Xperia Z2 Xperia Z3, Z3 Compact, Xperia Z3v, Xperia Z3+, Xperia Z3+ Dual, Xperia Z5, and the Xperia Z5 Compact.

The class action only applies to customers in the US. Those eligible and interested in taking part of the claim can sign up here by 30 January 2018. Affected customers will need to have a record of their interactions with Sony or they will not be eligible. µ