Western Digital announces monster 20TB desktop hard drive

FANS OF really, really big hard drives, take a gander at this: a new up to 20TB desktop hard drive from Western Digital.

The MyBook Duo offers a RAID-configured monolith of black storage loveliness on your desktop, ideal for those big data users like RAW format photographers. WD emphasises both the home and small business user can benefit from it.

"Both at home and in the office, people are creating and amassing huge volumes of data, and need high capacity, high-speed solutions to easily and confidently move and store that data in a single location," Sven Rathjen, vice president of product marketing of Client Solution at Western Digital.

"We see it within new content creation segments such as the drone market and with enthusiasts, as well as professionals, producing and editing massive, high-quality photo and video files. There has never been more of a need for a simple-to-use, massive capacity desktop storage solution such as My Book Duo for these content creators to keep pace with their growing storage demands."

Equipped with WD Red hard drives, which were announced in 10TB capacity last Spring, each has 360MB/s sequential read speeds and firmware tuned for RAID arrays. The message of this device seems to be "back it up, then back it up again".

Boasting a USB-C 3.1 gen2 port which can then be backwards compatible with previous USB if you prefer (but it won't be as fast), there's also two USB A ports for attaching other hard drives, cameras, drones and the like.

There's also WD Security software built in with 256-bit AES hardware encryption for keeping your secret things secret.

It comes in configurations from 4TB up to the magic 20TB. Pricewise, £269.99 gets you the 4TB, then £299.99 for 6TB, £359.99 for 8TB, £479.99 for 12TB and £559.99 for 16TB.

Western Digital has spent 2017 harmonising its brands, with WD, Sandisk, HGST and G-Technologies moving much closer together. Elsewhere it has been in a long-running spat with Toshiba over the rights to its shared fabrication plant in Japan. µ