AccuWeather's iPhone app will track you whether you like it or not, reportedly

ACCURATE TO A POINT WEATHER APPLICATION AccuWeather has been accused of tracking user location information and sharing it with a company that is in a position to monetize it.

Security chap Will Strafach is the man behind the suggestions and he warned that the app will use location data culled from Bluetooth and WiFi to track a person, even after that person has opted out of such an impersonal personalisation feature.

He said that with location enabled, the application is sharing plenty with the domain revealmobile.com, including your GPS coordinates, whether your Bluetooth is on or off, and the name and BSSID of your current WiFi router.

"During a testing period of 36 hours, specifically while the AccuWeather application was not in the foreground, my test iPhone (located on a desk in an office building) sent the above information to RevealMobile a total of 16 times, occurring roughly once every few hours," he said.

"RevealMobile mentions the capability to gain insight into where a user lives, works, and frequented locations. If you do not grant AccuWeather access to your GPS information, it will still send your Wi-Fi router name and BSSID, providing RevealMobile access to less precise location information regarding your device's whereabouts. This practice by a different company appears to have previously caught the attention of the FTC."

We tried to find a contact for RevealMobile and AccuWeather, but could not. It doesn't look like Strafach has had any more success, we'll keep trying. In the meantime, you may want to consider deleting the application if you are unsure, or at least staying in one place.

RevealMobile makes its proposition clear: "By expanding the use case of location data to pre- and post-shopping experiences, entirely new possibilities open up for online and offline retailers. The value lies in understanding the path of a consumer and where they go throughout the day. Traveling from home to work to retail to soccer practice to dinner is vital to knowing the customer, and represents the new opportunity of mobile location data," it says.

"Location data also informs the home and work location of customers. Pairing this information with existing demographic targeting criteria allows retailers to target consumers with a high propensity to visit based upon two of their most relevant locations". µ