Virgin Media customers complain of broadband borkage across the UK

VIRGIN MEDIA CUSTOMERS are complaining of outages across the UK, with some moaning that the borkage has left them without broadband for more than 24 hours.

According to Down Detector, shonky service is affecting Virgin Media customers across the whole of the UK, with recent reports of down time coming from London, Birmingham, and Nottingham.

It's unclear when the problems started exactly, but users have been complaining of outages since Monday.

One user moaned on Down Detector's pages: "@richardbranson virgin media should be renamed no media. terrible service for a long time. expensive and not working = cancelling my contract! "

Another says: "please can you update me on the service status for ha2? we've had no virgin media service for over 24 hours."

It's not just broadband affected, as some users are also complaining that their home telephone and TV services are also not working.

Virgin Media has yet to officially comment on the downtime and is instead pointing customers to its service status page, where it's telling INQ - who has been suffering at the hands of the firm's shoddy broadband - that everything's working as it should.

We've asked Virgin Media for more information and will update this article when (or if) we hear back.

News of outages comes just weeks after Virgin Media raised its prices for the second time in nine months. µ