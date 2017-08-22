Google Home could be getting a little brother to rival the Echo Dot
And there's word of a Pixel lappy too
GOOGLE LOOKS to be getting ready to capitalise on the success of Amazon's diminutive Echo Dot with a smaller version of its Google Home rival.
Android Police reports that it will be launching a whole glut of hardware soon, including two versions of the Pixel 2 (presumably an XL will be the other), a Pixel branded Chromebook (which will, we'd expect, be enabled for Android apps) and the aforementioned Google Home Mini.
The mini-Home is likely to be much as the Dot is to its elder sibling, but with Google Home's speaker impressing us a lot, compared to the Echo, it'll be a sad loss - but it might mean that switching to an all-Google voice system might be more affordable.
More details about the laptop, if indeed that's what it is (we'd have thought a convertible is more likely) are scant, but this is said to be a Chrome OS machine - not the mythical "Andromeda" hybrid OS that we'd heard talk of in the past.
Unfortunately for us Brits, we're not exactly hopeful that anything other than the Pixel 2 will make it here in October, the traditional launch window for Google hardware.
We tend to get devices six months to a year later. Although it feels longer, we've actually only had the original Google Home here a few months.
That said, Amazon's Alexa ecosystem is a long way ahead in the home market and given Google's potential to really take a swing at that lead (something that neither Apple's Siri nor Microsoft's Cortana seems likely to do) they may decide to do something a bit more global, a bit sooner.
It is understood that Apple plans to dive in with a device for its HomeKit range alongside the iPhone 8, whilst Microsoft is planning to utilise the huge market share it has in existing form factors to create a Cortana-powered home environment. µ
INQ Latest
Google culls 500+ Android apps culled after spyware backdoor is uncovered
Some of them had been downloaded over a million times
Western Digital announces monster 20TB desktop hard drive
OK desktop! This is a RAID!
AccuWeather's iPhone app will track you whether you like it or not, reportedly
Sends your location information to some monetizing outfit
Good robots could be hacked to be evil robots, because obviously
Nature vs nurture debate brought to tin cans with 'feelings'