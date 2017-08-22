Google Home could be getting a little brother to rival the Echo Dot

GOOGLE LOOKS to be getting ready to capitalise on the success of Amazon's diminutive Echo Dot with a smaller version of its Google Home rival.

Android Police reports that it will be launching a whole glut of hardware soon, including two versions of the Pixel 2 (presumably an XL will be the other), a Pixel branded Chromebook (which will, we'd expect, be enabled for Android apps) and the aforementioned Google Home Mini.

The mini-Home is likely to be much as the Dot is to its elder sibling, but with Google Home's speaker impressing us a lot, compared to the Echo, it'll be a sad loss - but it might mean that switching to an all-Google voice system might be more affordable.

More details about the laptop, if indeed that's what it is (we'd have thought a convertible is more likely) are scant, but this is said to be a Chrome OS machine - not the mythical "Andromeda" hybrid OS that we'd heard talk of in the past.

Unfortunately for us Brits, we're not exactly hopeful that anything other than the Pixel 2 will make it here in October, the traditional launch window for Google hardware.

We tend to get devices six months to a year later. Although it feels longer, we've actually only had the original Google Home here a few months.

That said, Amazon's Alexa ecosystem is a long way ahead in the home market and given Google's potential to really take a swing at that lead (something that neither Apple's Siri nor Microsoft's Cortana seems likely to do) they may decide to do something a bit more global, a bit sooner.

It is understood that Apple plans to dive in with a device for its HomeKit range alongside the iPhone 8, whilst Microsoft is planning to utilise the huge market share it has in existing form factors to create a Cortana-powered home environment. µ