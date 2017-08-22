Apple is now hiding its job advertisements

BEACON OF LIGHT IN THESE DARK TIMES, the company called Apple, has been hiding a job advert on its websites and it's been found by someone who does not want to apply for it.

The advert was discovered by a chap from a place called CNET. The chap, a fella named Zack Whittaker, stumbled across it when he was looking at iPhone data.

The BBC reports that the advert, which was for a job for a talented engineer, has since been removed or moved. Whittaker was not interested in it, so moved is perhaps more likely.

"As part of the stream of traffic I could see, it was connecting to this one URL, us-east-1.blobstore.apple.com, and there [the ad] was," he said. We have checked out that web address, but it is just returning an error message.



"It's remarkable to see these companies taking innovative ways to entice people to work for them," added Whittaker.

"A lot of times finding a job is down to chance and luck. This definitely keeps things interesting."

You probably don't just walk into jobs at Apple, and we imagine that the firm gets a lot of applications from people who want to be citizens of its spaceship-like offices and can cherry-pick from them. We have asked the firm if it has anything to say about this inventive new way of not hiring people, and are hopeful of a response.

It is likely that Apple used this odd way of advertising a position to find itself a really exceptional engineer, so it is possible that it will be disappointed that an IT journalist got there first. Still, at least it was one of the shiny ones, and this Zack chap looks like a decent fella.

We may give him a shout if we ever lose anything. µ