Intel might have leaked a new Surface Book in 8th-gen promo video

CHIPMAKER Intel appears to have shown off an unannounced Microsoft Surface Book variant in a promo video for its 8th-gen Core processors (below).

MSPowerUser spotted the clip, which appears to show off a black Surface Book. Microsoft hasn't launched a black Surface device since the Surface Pro 2 way back in 2013, with the Surface Book instead made available only in grey.

While it's possible that this is simply a marketing render for use in Intel's promotion, the device in the video does feature the same eject key found on the keyboard of the Surface Book and the same unique fulcrum hinge.

What's more, Microsoft is set to launch an LTE version of its Surface Pro in October, and it's possible that the firm could also launch a new Surface Book laptop kitted out with Intel's 'Kaby Lake refresh' 8th-gen chips, which offer support for 4K screens, Windows Mixed Reality, Windows Hello authentication and fingerprint touch-to-pay.

The chips will also offer a 40 per cent performance boost compared to Intel's 7th-gen Kaby Lake processors. According to Intel, at least.

However, as noted by The Verge, it's perhaps unlikely that Microsoft would rush to adopt Intel's new processors.

Earlier this month the firm blamed Intel's Skylake CPUs for recent borkage surrounding its Surface Pro 4, which lead to Consumer Reports announcing that it would stop recommending Microsoft's Surface lineup as the hardware is "significantly less reliable than most other brands."

According to tech guru Paul Thurrott, Satya Nadella met with Lenovo in late 2016 to ask how it was dealing with "Skylake issues". Lenovo's response was that to its knowledge there weren't any.

Nadella then began its push towards ARM processors, believing that Intel Skylake was at fault and that AMD processors weren't up to the job.

Neither Intel or Microsoft have yet commented on the rumours. µ