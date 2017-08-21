Want a pirate streaming app? Microsoft's Windows Store is your friend

Grab your popcorn, it's all going down at the Windows Store

HOI HOI WHATS THIS? THE REST OF THE WORLD is panicking about things like Kodi and their impact on piracy when all along the Windows Store was full of apps that offer the very same kind of services.

That is what TorrentFreak found when it went looking. We thank TorrentFreak for its efforts, because we do not fancy trawling across the Windows Store only to come away with an app that we don't want and a film that we did not fancy seeing at the cinema.

"When we were browsing through the 'top free' apps in the Windows Store, our attention was drawn to several applications that promoted 'free movies' including various Hollywood blockbusters such as Wonder Woman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and The Mummy," reports the piracy and torrents news site.

"Initially, we assumed that a pirate app may have slipped past Microsoft's screening process. However, the ‘problem' doesn't appear to be isolated. There are dozens of similar apps in the official store that promise potential users free movies, most with rave reviews."

Ah go on then we have nothing better to do. We checked out the store but declined to download. There are a lot of likely looking apps on there, many that are barefaced about what they offer and others that are a little less subtle.

"The sheer number of piracy apps in the Windows Store, using names such as 'Free Movies HD,' 'Free Movies Online 2020,' and 'FreeFlix HQ,' came as a surprise to us. In particular, because the developers make no attempt to hide their activities, quite the opposite," adds TorrentFreak.

"After hours of going through the pirate app offerings, it's clear that Microsoft's "trusted" Windows Store is ridden with unauthorized content. Thus far we have only mentioned video, but the issue also applies to pirated music in the form of dedicated streaming and download apps." µ

Microsoft has yet to return our request for comment. µ