OurMine claims PSN scalps, access to databases

It is starting to look like Sony has a serious security problem

THE HACKER GROUP known as OurMine has reportedly cracked into Sony and made off with a collection of PlayStation Network (PSN) logins.

Legitimately, OurMine offers to protect your online accounts and presence and keep it secure on a monthly paid for basis. It also busts its way into systems, picks them apart and exposes their weaknesses all while wearing a lovely white hat.

We have already seen it at work this month when it took on HBO and Game of Thrones and managed to come out of it with Twitter control and a couple of script treatments.

The benevolent group is not planning on leaking any of the information that it took from PSN and got quite indignant at the suggestion in one of its own tweets, suggesting that Sony just needed to get in touch and avail itself of the OurMine services and this would all be over.

"No, we aren't going to share it, we are a security group, if you works at PlayStation then please go to our website ourmine . org," it said on Twitter.

Reports claim that the hack of Sony's social media accounts was achieved using its Sprout Social management account, which also gave OurMine access to user registration information such as names and email addresses.

It is tough to imagine that Sony's PlayStation people would welcome this third-party intervention. The firm has had to deal with hackers before in 2001 when it went after the cracker known as Geohot. Then, the firm was taken offline for almost three weeks and had tens of millions of PSN user details pinched.

Sony's Facebook account also got taken over for a short while this weekend putting users off the service and sparing other people from cat pictures and happy couples. Unfortunately, though, this only had a brief impact. µ