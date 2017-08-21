Microsoft opens up pre-orders for Xbox One X 'Project Scorpio' Edition

MICROSOFT HAS OPENED UP pre-orders for the Xbox One X, with early adopters set to receive a limited-edition Project Scorpio version of the console.

Microsoft unveiled the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition during its Gamescom press conference on Sunday. Its only differences are cosmetic, with the limited edition device sporting 'Project Scorpio' branding on both the console and controller, alongside a new exterior pattern and a vertical stand.

The packaging is also slightly different, and Microsoft says it's "inspired by the original Xbox."

Microsoft says it's only making a small number of Project Scorpio Edition consoles, and that they will only be available during the pre-order.

Microsoft also revealed more details about its standard Xbox One X console on Sunday and said that the 4K-capable machine will offer smooth gameplay at full Ultra HD resolution, while those with 1080p screens will see games run faster and smoother than before.

Designed to take on Sony's PS4 Pro, the console also packs 6 teraflops of graphical power, 1TB storage and 12GB GDDR5 RAM.

The Xbox One X will start shipping on 7 November priced at £449, and Microsoft says there will be 42 new titles launching along with it, 22 of which are exclusive to the console. These include Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, and the console launch exclusive PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

In addition, the Xbox One X will support all Xbox One games and accessories. Some new titles classified as 'Xbox One X Enhanced'will be able to utilise the new console's enhanced processing capabilities, but will also run on Microsoft's lesser-specced consoles.

Pre-orders for the console went live on Amazon on Sunday, but the console is already showing as sold out. Game still appears to have some Xbox One X consoles in stock, but you'd better act fast. µ