Google Updates: Fabby Instant Infinity Dinklage Clue

SO A COUPLE of new purchases from Google this week. First there's AIMatter, who make selfie app Fabby and Senosis who specialise in health tech that uses just your existing phone.

Google's needless Hangouts replacement Allo has been given a web interface. It's rubbish.

Oh, and it looks like the Pixel 2 is going to have a Snapdragon 835 chip, 6GB of storage and the same squeezy we've seen in the HTC 11. Which as its been made by HTC again, makes sense. We'll find out soon enough as it looks like Android O will be properly unveiled (and named!) on Monday (21st).

On to some other bits we've spotted this week. Most notably in this climate of terrible things is that YouTube's Live TV service is being expanded out to 14 new markets in the US. What's slightly worrying is that a lot of them are areas covered by the notoriously right wing Sinclair Broadcasting Group. Eeep. No reflection on Google per se, but let's hope some balance is brought to the force.

Google has confirmed that "Project Treble", which will make it a lot easier for OEMs to update Android without messing with the main operating system, is already in progress with several major manufacturers in time for the Android O launch.

Additionally, 500 million devices are now set up to use Google's Instant Apps service, meaning the web wrapper inbuilt around visiting a website, without all that faffing about with downloading.

And watch out next week because Google will be debuting new Peter Dinklage film ReMemory for free on 24 August, before it hits cinemas. From the sound of it, we're looking at a very similar idea to Christopher Walken's 1983 movie Brainstorm. We'll leave it at there, lest we spoiler. Having said that, its Rotten Tomatoes score at the moment is 17 per cent, so let's calm ourselves down a bit.

Some absolute corkers in the free app department this week. We'll start with Clue (or as we call it Cluedo). Yes, the app version of the board game is down from 99p to free this week.

We've mentioned Infinity Loop Premium before, but it's back down to free and its still one of our favourite puzzle games. Dive in while it's down from £1.49

Finally, if you're French and want to learn English, then you probably don't understand this. But maybe, just maybe, you could get Apprendre L'Anglais from MosaLingua who do a whole range of these apps. It's usually £4.29 so grab it while you can. And if you are English, maybe you'll learn something, based on the crap on your Facebook feed. Ha. µ